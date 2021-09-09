Stick and stay
Valley football coaches who have stayed the longest at one school.
Yrs. Coach, school (Years)
29 Gary Ely, Granger (1994-present)
27 Mark Randleman, Cle Elum (1983-09)
24 Lon Henry, White Swan (1979-02)
23 Jake Borck, Naches Valley (’48-68, ’72-73)
23 Tom Moore, Prosser (1986-2008)
22 Bob Winters, Toppenish (’67-78, ’83-92)
22 Barry Reifel, East Valley (1988-2009)
22 Randy Affholter, Ellensburg (1997-18)
