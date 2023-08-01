City of Granger Mayor
Hilda Gonzalez XXX
Silvia Zarate XXX
Jose Trevino XXX
Ryan Stonemetz XXX
Town of Naches Council, Position 2
Tiffany Sigler XXX
Susan Schneider XXX
Matthew McCoy XXX
Council, Position 4
Andrew Matala XXX
Denny Carrell XXX
Robert A. Weekes XXX
City of Selah Mayor
David Monaghan XXX
Russell Carlson XXX
Roger L. Bell XXX
City of Sunnyside Council, Position 5
Karen J. Vasquez XXX
Ken Anderson XXX
Mike Farmer XXX
City of Sunnyside Council, Position 7
Craig A. Hicks XXX
Jorge Galvan XXX
Jason Raines XXX
City of Union Gap Council, Position 6
Dave Matson XXX
Julie Schilling XXX
Nicolas Gutierrez IV XXX
City of Wapato Mayor
Antonio Gaytan XXX
Frank R. Jaime XXX
Margaret Estrada XXX
Michael Kennedy XXX
City of Yakima Council, District 1
Veronica A. Castaneda XXX
Dulce Gutierrez XXX
Leo Roy XXX
Sunnyside School District Director, District 4
Jory Anderson XXX
Antonio H. Daniel Jr. XXX
Anna M. Saenz XXX
Toppenish School District Director, District 5
Brett Stauffer XXX
Sherri Mae Darrow XXX
Maryrose Gonzalez XXX
West Valley School District Director, District 5
Dave Jaeger XXX
Steve Wolcott XXX
Daryl Bullard XXX
Fire Protection District 12 Commissioner, Position 1
Michael Murphy XXX
Aaron Cockrum XXX
Jim Borst XXX
Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 1
Levy lid lift approved XXX
Levy lid lift rejected XXX
Yakima County Lower Valley Public Hospital District Proposition 1
Formation of district for XXX
Formation of district against XXX
Public Hospital District 1 Commissioner, Position 1
Gabriela Guel XXX
Commissioner, Position 2
Julie Alvarez XXX
Commissioner, Position 3
Jenece Howe XXX
Commissioner, Position 4
Lucy Valerie Van Pelt XXX
Wallace E. Shearer XXX
Commissioner, Position 5
Bryawna Fletcher XXX
