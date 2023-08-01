City of Granger Mayor

Hilda Gonzalez XXX

Silvia Zarate XXX

Jose Trevino XXX

Ryan Stonemetz XXX

Town of Naches Council, Position 2

Tiffany Sigler XXX

Susan Schneider XXX

Matthew McCoy XXX

Council, Position 4

Andrew Matala XXX

Denny Carrell XXX

Robert A. Weekes XXX

City of Selah Mayor

David Monaghan XXX

Russell Carlson XXX

Roger L. Bell XXX

City of Sunnyside Council, Position 5

Karen J. Vasquez XXX

Ken Anderson XXX

Mike Farmer XXX

City of Sunnyside Council, Position 7

Craig A. Hicks XXX

Jorge Galvan XXX

Jason Raines XXX

City of Union Gap Council, Position 6

Dave Matson XXX

Julie Schilling XXX

Nicolas Gutierrez IV XXX

City of Wapato Mayor

Antonio Gaytan XXX

Frank R. Jaime XXX

Margaret Estrada XXX

Michael Kennedy XXX

City of Yakima Council, District 1

Veronica A. Castaneda XXX

Dulce Gutierrez XXX

Leo Roy XXX

Sunnyside School District Director, District 4

Jory Anderson XXX

Antonio H. Daniel Jr. XXX

Anna M. Saenz XXX

Toppenish School District Director, District 5

Brett Stauffer XXX

Sherri Mae Darrow XXX

Maryrose Gonzalez XXX

West Valley School District Director, District 5

Dave Jaeger XXX

Steve Wolcott XXX

Daryl Bullard XXX

Fire Protection District 12 Commissioner, Position 1

Michael Murphy XXX

Aaron Cockrum XXX

Jim Borst XXX

Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 1

Levy lid lift approved XXX

Levy lid lift rejected XXX

Yakima County Lower Valley Public Hospital District Proposition 1

Formation of district for XXX

Formation of district against XXX

Public Hospital District 1 Commissioner, Position 1

Gabriela Guel XXX

Commissioner, Position 2

Julie Alvarez XXX

Commissioner, Position 3

Jenece Howe XXX

Commissioner, Position 4

Lucy Valerie Van Pelt XXX

Wallace E. Shearer XXX

Commissioner, Position 5

Bryawna Fletcher XXX

