Cleveland Guardians pitcher Eli Morgan celebrates after the final out of the 10th inning the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 3, 2023. The Guardians won 12-11 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Before starting his college career at Gonzaga, Eli Morgan had a perfect summer in Yakima. Morgan was 8-0 in 10 starts with a 3.05 ERA in 2014, the Pippins’ inaugural season.

After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Morgan was selected by Cleveland in the eighth round in 2017. He moved through the minors as a starter, cracking the Guardians rotation in 2021.

Posting a 5.34 ERA over 18 starts and 89 ⅓ innings, Morgan shifted to the bullpen. The move has been a good one. Morgan sported a 3.38 ERA over 50 games last season and owns a sterling 1.65 ERA through his first 24 showing this year.

