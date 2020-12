FILE — Nolvia Mejia hands out PPE kits on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Fiesta Foods in Yakima, Wash. The drive-thru event was put on by Molina Healthcare in partnership with the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic, the Yakima Health District and Ladies of the Masque. The kits contained soap, sanitizer, tissue, masks, hand washing guidelines and mental health care information in English and Spanish.