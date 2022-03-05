Perfection
The Valley’s five girls state basketball champions who recorded unbeaten seasons:
Year Team Class Record
1982 Cle Elum A 26-0
1995 East Valley A 27-0
2008 La Salle 2B 24-0
2019 La Salle 1A 27-0
2022 Ellensburg 2A 26-0
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.