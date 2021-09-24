The Yakima Sunfair Parade returns to downtown Saturday after the event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. with Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens serving as the grand marshal, according to a news release from the city. The route, spanning Yakima Avenue from 16th to Naches avenues, will be closed to traffic, along with side streets.
Organizers are asking participants and spectators to wear face coverings as required by a statewide mask mandate for outdoor activities including 500 or more people.
Yakima Avenue will be closed Saturday from 16th Avenue to 6th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 16th Avenue will be closed from Nob Hill Boulevard to Summitview Avenue from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yakima Transit will not start bus service Saturday on any routes until 12:45 p.m. Special shuttles from the Gateway Center to State Fair Park will run as scheduled while the parade is underway.
More information is available at the 2021 Sunfair Parade page on Facebook.
