As summer gives way to fall, activities in Yakima Valley vineyards and wineries come to a crescendo during harvest. Trucks overflowing with ripe golden and purple grapes lumber up and down the Valley’s main thoroughfare, while juice-stained winemakers dash from vineyard to crush pad to keep the process moving.
Harvest events are an integral part of the winemaking tradition. It is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to participate in fun and educational activities showcasing the winemaking process.
One of those opportunities is coming up Oct. 9. Wine fans can participate in “A Harvest Experience -- the Art & Science of Making Wine,” a four-hour, multi-winery educational opportunity that offers a complete winemaking experience with behind-the-scenes workings in the winery. Guests will learn what winemakers do during harvest, including making picking decisions, crushing grapes and fermentation.
Dineen Vineyards, Two Mountain Winery and VanArnam Vineyards will each focus on a specific segment of the winemaking process, and will include wine tastings to match the activity. All three wineries are in Zillah and are a short drive from one another.
Beginning at 10 a.m., Dineen Vineyards will focus on all things harvest, beginning with the decision of when to pick -- one of the most critical decisions a winemaker or grower must make. Unlike most fruits, grapes do not continue to ripen after being picked. If picked too early, the wine can be tart and overly herbaceous. If picked too late, it can be "flabby" (low acidity) and oxidized. Choosing the optimal time to harvest is a challenging decision and involves balancing many different factors.
The choice of grape variety is also one of the most fundamental choices for a winemaker. Like artists choosing a medium, the variety dictates a wine’s initial style. Together, grape and place form the basis of each wine, and every winemaker takes a slightly different path transforming nature’s flavors from vineyard to bottle.
Next, guests will travel to Two Mountain Winery to learn about crush, the process that literally gets the grapes' juices flowing. This is the first step in the process that turns delicate fruit into delicious wine. As grape skins are broken, by feet or other methods, their sweet juices come into contact with the grape skins, absorbing the flavor, colors and tannins crucial for fine wines.
There are several methods used in the crushing process, from bare feet to elaborate, computer-controlled machines. Sometimes, crushing and pressing are done at the same time, though they can be separated by a few hours or days depending on the style of wine being made.
The final stop is VanArnam Vineyards to talk about fermentation. This is when the juices are exposed to yeasts, either in the air or added by winemakers to induce the process. For reds and rosé wines, skin contact time is essential, but for whites and most bubbly it’s avoided at all costs, which makes proper crushing vital. Fermentation is the process that turns grape juice into an alcoholic beverage.
Tickets for this three-winery event cost $60 and are available at each participating winery’s website.
Of course, the perfect beginning to a weekend of wine tasting includes a night out. AntoLin Cellars in downtown Yakima is featuring The Repenters, a local duo from Yakima, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8; there is no cover charge. This duo takes classic popular (and lesser-known) songs from Motown to George Jones and refines them with a unique Repenters twist.
Regardless of where you are in your wine learning journey, harvest offers education you can’t get any other time of the year. It is, hands down, the best time of the year to visit Yakima Valley wineries.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
