Collaboration Coffee has held art exhibits since May 2019, with the first showing the work of Meghan Flynn. For owner Maddie Hicks, the art gallery aspect of her business is “about the search for truth, challenging our preconceived notions, and renewing our belief in each other. We believe compassion grows, minds replenished and souls are healed where art abounds.”
Though the exhibits change monthly at Collaboration Coffee, there are questions she says “we’re always trying to answer: What is art? Who has access to art, where and why? How can we support and lift up art in our community?”
“For us, art is life itself: The mundane, the agonizing, and the joyous. Art is for -- and art is in -- everyone. At Collaboration Coffee, we work to provide a space open to all. We want to create a place that is welcoming to you, just as you are. So, neighbors and strangers, come! Share ideas; ponder questions; live in the here and now; and be reflected in the warm light that pours into our First Street windows.”
This month, Collaboration Coffee is showing the artwork of Alma Cardenas in an exhibit titled "Mania." They are inviting the public to attend the masked gallery artist talk this Friday from 5-8 p.m. Cardena's talk, with a question and answer period, will begin around 6:15 p.m. Beer, wine, coffee and food will be available. Hicks invites the public to “celebrate Alma's vibrant, powerful work and to hear from her what's behind it.”
Watch for other events each month, such as live music and “Queer Happy Hours,” a monthly LGBTQ+ gathering.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
