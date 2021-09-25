The Central Washington State Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The forecast calls for great fair-going weather, with a high of 79 degrees and mostly sunny skies Sunday.
4-H Milk Chug
Following a 1 p.m. costume contest at the Dairy Barn, the national 4-H Agri Summit participants for Yakima County 4-H will be handing out free milk, ice cream and more.
Truck demolition derby
Watch as trucks smash, crash and dash until there is only one survivor at the Coca-Cola Grandstand. The action starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and is free with fair admission.
Evening music
Los Fugitivos will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Corona Main Stage.
Brothers Jaime and Edi Espinoza formed the band in 1985 as Grupo Kariño. But in 1991, with the addition singer/keyboardist Roberto Nieto, the band became Los Fugitivos. In 1993 the band scored a hit with Jose Luis Perales’ “La Loca,” which landed them on the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks chart.
Seating for this show is general admission, and tickets are $25. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 3 p.m. Children 10 and younger are free in the general admission area, and those 2 and under are free in the VIP Experience.
For tickets, call 509-965-3354.
Masks
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
Regular gate admission
- Adults (Mon-Fri): $14.50
- Adults (Sat-Sun): $16
- Youths (ages 6-12): $9.50
- Seniors (ages 65+): $11.50
- Military (includes active, reserve, retired, veterans): $9
- First Responders (includes sheriff, police, fire, EMS): $9
- Family of military and first responders: $10
- Kids 5 & under: Free
— Yakima Herald-Republic
