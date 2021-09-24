Comedic sensation Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

Comedic sensation Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will take the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Fatbeam Concert Series of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima.

 Courtesy photo

The Central Washington State Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.

Weather

The forecast calls for perfect fair-going weather, with a high of 85 degrees and sunny skies Saturday in Yakima.

Demolition derby

Watch as cars smash, crash, and dash until there is only one survivor. The action starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and is free with fair admission.

Evening comedy

Comedic sensation Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will take the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Fatbeam Concert Series.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $42, $48, $58, $68, and $75. Each concert ticket includes admission to the State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, call 509-965-3354.

Masks and safety rules

Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.

Regular gate admission

  • Adults (Mon-Fri): $14.50
  • Adults (Sat-Sun): $16
  • Youths (ages 6-12): $9.50
  • Seniors (ages 65+): $11.50
  • Military (includes active, reserve, retired, veterans): $9
  • First Responders (includes sheriff, police, fire, EMS): $9
  • Family of military and first responders: $10
  • Kids 5 & under: Free

