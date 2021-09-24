Free shuttle service

Yakima Transit will again provide free shuttle bus service to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from two locations at Gateway Center (home to Target, Big Lots! and other stores).

One shuttle spot is the park and ride location at Gateway Center. The other is between the two south entrances into Gateway Center on North Fair Avenue, according to a news release.

They will load passengers at the Yakima Transit bus stop located north of the former Office Max and take them directly to the fairgrounds.

Buses will begin operating a 30 minutes before the fair opens each day and stop 30 minutes after it closes each night. All regular Yakima Transit bus routes and schedules will operate normally throughout the fair with standard fares being charged.

The #6 Fair Avenue/North Fourth Street route also serves the fairgrounds at least hourly from the Downtown Transit Center until 6:25 p.m..

Here are the hours. The first departure is from the Gateway Center and the last is from the fairgrounds.

Friday: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Monday: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Yakima Transit passengers must wear masks on buses due to ongoing federal and state requirements related to the pandemic.

Call 575-6175 or visit https://yakimatransit.org/ for more about Yakima Transit.