The Central Washington State Fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
It’s Franz Bread pay-one-price day. People who bring an empty Franz bread sack will pay $35 for gate admission and an unlimited carnival ride wristband. One bag per person.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The weather will cool off a bit Monday, with the forecast calling for a chance of showers and a high of 70 degrees in Yakima.
Evening music
The Frontmen Of Country features three singers among the top voices of the ’90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. They will be performing at 7 p.m. Monday at the Corona Main Stage as part of the Fatbeam Concert Series.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $42, $48 and $55. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6 p.m.
For tickets, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Farm to Fork
Every day at the fair, the Farm to Fork stage will feature chefs and cooking demonstrations in the Modern Living Building.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
