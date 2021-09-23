The Central Washington State Fair kicks off at noon Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with free parking and $3 admission until 4 p.m. The fair is open until 11 p.m. Friday. Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The forecast calls for perfect fair-going weather, with a high of 80 degrees and sunny skies Friday in Yakima.
Wizard’s Challenge
The Wizard’s Challenge in Pioneer Hall features interactive STEM activities inspired by the “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings” books.
DogTown/X-treme Airdogs
The DogTown/X-treme Airdogs dog agility show and challenge features working dogs and rescue dogs in an exhibit and competition. There will be a chance to meet with the mayor of DogTown & the DockStars after each of Friday’s shows, which begin at noon, 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Evening concert
Hollywood Swinging “A Tribute To Kool & The Gang” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The seven-piece band is dedicated to the party hits of Kool & The Gang from the ’70s through the ’80s. Tickets for the show are $21.21.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
Masks will be available at entry for those who forget to bring one, and mobile hand-washing/sanitation stations will be set up in addition to bathroom facilities. Grandstand and main stage events will require masks, and ticket refunds are not available unless a show is canceled.
Attendees will not have to share their vaccination status.
Regular gate admission
- Adults (Mon-Fri): $14.50
- Adults (Sat-Sun): $16
- Youths (ages 6-12): $9.50
- Seniors (ages 65+): $11.50
- Military (includes active, reserve, retired, veterans): $9
- First Responders (includes sheriff, police, fire, EMS): $9
- Family of military and first responders: $10
- Kids 5 & under: Free
