“Ruff and Tumble” was a bestseller at Inklings Bookshop this summer and it is easy to see why. Adorable puppies, emotional pasts and a happily ever after — the perfect read to submerge yourself in.
Hailey is a production assistant for the Puppy Cup. It is pretty much what it sounds like: puppies “playing football.” The Puppy Cup is a yearly event during football season in which rescue dogs simulate playing football. Hailey, therefore, knows all things puppy and all things football. Especially the Seattle Lumberjacks.
What she doesn’t know is family. She lost her parents when she was young and grew up in the foster system. She is a preteen by the time she is adopted, and her adoptive father leaves her too soon. She has no one, just the puppies. It is a lonely life, but she is going through the motions and making it work. She loves her job, she loves fostering pups, and she takes immense joy in finding homes for all the rescue dogs used in the Puppy Cup after the event.
Cole’s entire life is football. His family has dedicated their whole lives to his career. His sister is his manager and his father sees in Cole the career he was not able to have. Cole must succeed for them, for his team and his fans — except he is not sure he can. A past injury is hurting more than he is letting on and he needs a way out. Hailey and her puppies might not be the way out he needs exactly, but he knows a way they can help with the transition.
They meet in an elevator with a big mama golden retriever ready to pop. The elevator is old and breaks down. The moments that follow are tense but also very beautiful.
Their relationship is fun to read. Hailey knows football well and has a lot of things to say, not all very nice. Cole appreciates the honesty. She sees him for who he is and not just the star quarterback. The problems start when she realizes he is failing to see there is more to life than football. That yes, his family will be devastated when they learn he can’t play anymore, but he at least has a loving family, something she can only dream of.
This book is cute and fun to read; how could it not be with so many puppies? But it also pulls at your heartstrings. It’s a great weekend read.
• “Ruff and Tumble: A Brightly Comedic Contemporary Romance” by Lucy Gilmore was released by Sourcebooks on June 29. It retails for $8.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
