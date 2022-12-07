Updated 3:30 p.m.: Eastbound Interstate 90 is open again after a 30-vehicle collision near Ellensburg on Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The highway was shut at milepost 115, near Kittitas, around 7 a.m. following the collision.
Huge thanks to all the emergency responders who helped clear this very large incident. https://t.co/vXnqcG5uAS— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 7, 2022
There were 18 cars and 12 semitrucks involved in the crash, and freezing fog was a contributor, said Trooper Collin Cumaravel.
A vehicle carrying boxes of apples appeared to be involved in the crash, leaving Honeycrisp apples scattered on the road.
Only minor injuries were reported, according to WSDOT.
