Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas after a 30-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter the highway will be shut at milepost 115, east of Ellensburg.
Pictures from the multi-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 east of Kittitas. Follow @wspd6pio who is on scene for more info. pic.twitter.com/O6WobbGeTu— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 7, 2022
Fire and emergency workers from Grant County are assisting, and westbound I-90 is expected to be icy and foggy, according to the Grant County sheriff.
There are currently no winter weather restrictions for eastbound or westbound travel on Snoqualmie Pass.
The closure is expected to last for “an extended period,” according to WSDOT.
If you're thinking about different EB route across the state:▪️ US 2 Stevens Pass: Traction tires advised/compact snow & ice on the road▪️ US 12 White Pass: No restrictions/mostly bare & dry ▪️ US 97 Blewett Pass: Traction tires advised/mostly bare and dry https://t.co/Y3y3l9RgzA— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 7, 2022
