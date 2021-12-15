It looks like Santa left an early gift in the Christmas stockings of local salmon anglers. It’s nothing fancy, but it is better than a lump or two of coal ... or a moldy orange, which some of us have received over the years, but that’s a story for some other time.
The first early run predictions for some of the Columbia River salmon runs were released a few days ago, and while they aren’t outstanding, they are, for the most part, better than last year.
The prognosticators put out their first numbers and then, sometime early in the year, will update those numbers. There have been about a million words written about how the officials with the states of Washington and Oregon go about determining these forecasts, so there is no reason to get into that here. Just know the crystal ball that they are all peering into can be clouded by all kinds of factors.
Still, they do their best, and if nothing else, the early predictions give all of us salmon lovers something to start thinking about as the calendar rolls over into the new year, and the first of the spring salmon start their annual run up the mighty Columbia.
In general, the early numbers for spring chinook, summer chinook and sockeye, are predicted to be up some, or even a bit more than some.
The most anticipated salmon fishery each year is for spring salmon, and as most salmon anglers know, those runs have been up and down considerably over the past few decades. In recent years, the run numbers have not been great, and in the past couple years, sportfishing seasons have been cut short when the numbers of salmon have not returned as anticipated.
In 2022, forecasters are calling for a total spring salmon run on the Columbia and its tributaries of 197,000 fish, much higher than the forecast for 2021 of 143,200. The actual run this past spring was 152,675.
That 197,000 number includes fish headed up the Columbia and turning left or right into the Willamette, Cowlitz, Wind, Drano, Klickitat, Snake, Yakima and other tributaries. A good chunk of the run — over 50,000 fish — is predicted to return to the Willamette.
Favorite fishing spots for Washington anglers, including the Wind River and Drano Lake, will get some fish. In the past few years, the run numbers are definitely down from the really good runs not that many years ago, but they’re looking to be up from this year.
Some 4,200 spring chinook are predicted to be returning to the Wind River. That is considerably better than the 1,200 that were forecast to return last year. The actual return to the Wind in 2021 was 3,227.
At Drano Lake, where this year 3,299 spring salmon returned, some 3,800 are projected to be returning in 2022.
For both popular fishing holes, those numbers are probably enough to set some sportfishing seasons, but with numbers similar to last year, it would be a good guess that bag limits would be similar to the past couple of years, where anglers were allowed to keep only one adult fish a day.
Even with a run forecast of 4,700 spring chinook to the Yakima River, the possibility of a spring salmon sportfishing season is always determined after officials get a good look at the actual number of fish returning to our local river. There has been no season for anglers the past few years, but if the numbers of hatchery stock fish come back strong, a sport season is a possibility.
Looking a little further ahead into summer, there are some early numbers to look at for summer chinook and sockeye salmon too.
The summer chinook run, which this year wasn’t great, is looking about the same for 2022. This year, 56,800 summer chinook returned to the Columbia. Most of those salmon were headed to the upper Columbia, where anglers did get a sportfishing season. For this upcoming summer, prognosticators are calling for 57,000 summer chinook to return. Based on that, it looks like another sportfishing season is a possibility.
Sockeye salmon numbers for 2022 are projected to be up some over this year. The forecast for the tasty salmon returning to the upper Columbia, with a few swimming up the Yakima River, is 198,700. That compares to the actual return of 151,765 this past summer.
Interestingly, only 200 sockeye were predicted to return to the Yakima this past summer, but over 3,500 actually made it back up the river to Lake Cle Elum.
Some 105,493 sockeye returned to the Okanogan River in 2021. Forecasters are projecting 175,000 sockeye will be returning to the Okanogan this summer, which should be plenty enough for another sportfishing season for the popular salmon.
So, there you go. Now that you know what the numbers are looking like, at least sort of, there is still time to put some new salmon tackle on your Christmas list. A few new spinners and plugs in the stocking are always a welcome surprise. Just hope they aren’t sitting next to a moldy orange.
