Hockey
Bylsma named coach of AHL’s Firebirds
Onetime NHL coach of the year Dan Bylsma was announced Tuesday morning as the first bench boss of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who open play this fall in the American Hockey League at the newly-built Acrisure Arena.
Bylsma was an assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers last season, hired by the Seattle Kraken to oversee their prospects on a roster that was shared for one year by the new NHL team with the Florida Panthers.
Bylsma, 51, served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2008-2014 and won the Stanley Cup in 2009 before moving on to two seasons behind the Buffalo Sabres bench from 2015-17.
Stars hire DeBoer: Peter DeBoer has twice gone to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with a new team. Now he is the new coach of the Dallas Stars.
Woodcroft gets 3-year deal: The Edmonton Oilers gave coach Jay Woodcroft a three-year contract extension for taking over the team in February and leading them to the NHL Western Conference final.
Basketball
Jackson set to return for Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian basketball great Lauren Jackson is set to rejoin the national team at the age of 41 in a bid for another world championship medal.
Jackson, a seven-time WNBA All-Star with the Seattle Storm who led Australia to a world championship title in 2006 and won four Olympic medals, hasn’t played for the Opals for nine years but was tempted to return for a World Cup on home soil in September.
Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday quoted Jackson saying she will join the Opals in camp in Canberra, the Australian capital, next week. She tweeted the article, as did Basketball Australia.
Phone call between Griner and wife rescheduled: A phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife has been rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple’s anniversary failed because of an “unfortunate mistake,” Biden administration officials said. The State Department and White House did not offer a date for the rescheduled call.
Baseball
MLB standardizing rules for baseballs
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed the crackdown on sticky substances.
MLB has been working on standards over the course of the season in response to feedback from players and sent a memorandum outlining the changes on Tuesday to general managers, assistant GMs and clubhouse managers. Titled “Updates to Baseball Storage & Handling,” a copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.
Scrutiny of baseball preparation — a minimum 13 dozen are readied for each game — has increased in recent years. Use of a humidor, began by Colorado in 2002, expanded to Arizona in 2019, three additional teams in 2020, then a total of 10 last year and all 30 this season.
MLB is mandating a ball be stored in a humidor for at least 14 days before game use, and ball storage must be recorded by the home team’s gameday compliance monitor and then certified in a signed form by the clubhouse manager.
Dodgers acquire Thompson: The Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from Detroit.
Abreu rejoins Yankees: Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York.
Briefly
Football: Rob Gronkowski, the four-time All-Pro tight end, announced his retirement for the second time in three years.
Soccer: The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups. ... Columbus acquired Colombian forward Juan Camilo Hernandez, known as Cucho, from Watford. ... Atlanta signed defender Juan José Purata on loan from Tigres UANL and acquired goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño of Chivas Guadalajara.
Golf: Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. ... The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million.
Tennis: Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur earned a victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles at Eastbourne. ... Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 for Wimbledon. ... Retired player David Ferrer was appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals. ... Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep were among the first-round winners at the Bad Homburg Open.
Swimming: Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships. The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds. ... Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel is not defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle after withdrawing before the semifinals.
Olympics: The final price tag for last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics was put at $13 billion (1.4 trillion Japanese yen), the organizing committee said in its final act before it is dissolved at the end of the month.
Television: Amazon Prime Video announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.” ... Nick Faldo is leaving after 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. In his place will be another former Masters champion, Trevor Immelman of South Africa.
