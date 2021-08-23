Dusty Frontis reclaimed the top spot at the Yakima Amateur golf tournament this past weekend at SunTides.
The former Eisenhower and University of Washington standout shot an even-par 140 — including a 2-under 68 in Saturday’s opening round — to outdistance defending champion Caleb Belton by seven strokes to win the Open division.
George Pechtel (148), T.J. Inions (149) and Shane Snell rounded out the top five.
Frontis won the 2017 championship to go along with six of the seven Yakima Ams from 2008 to 2014.
Gary Hutchins finished atop a crowded Senior leaderboard with a 143, good to edge Bruce Hiatt by a stroke. Two two finished in the same order with the same scores in 2019, when the tournament was last competed.
Carey Weedman (145), Ward Jackson (146) and Jeff Louman (146) rounded out the top finishers.
Sam Steinmetz (139) won the Open net title while Greg White (128) took the same honor in the Senior division.
The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.