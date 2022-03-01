OLYMPIA — A Douglas County Superior Court judge Tuesday struck down Washington’s new tax on capital gains, a big initial blow to legislation that is expected to wind up before the state Supreme Court.
In a written order, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber wrote that the tax, among other things, violated the state constitution’s uniformity requirement for taxes.
“It violates the uniformity requirement by imposing a 7% tax on an individual’s long-term capital gains exceeding $250,000,” Huber wrote, but imposes “zero tax on capital gains below that $250,000 threshold.”
Huber’s ruling comes after a Feb. 4 court hearing. The legal challenge is a consolidated case against the state that began with different lawsuits. The plaintiffs — which include owners of farmland and the Washington Farm Bureau — argued that the new law imposes among other things a tax on income. In that case, the new law could violate the state constitution, which holds that taxes are to be applied uniformly across the same classes of property.
In a statement Tuesday, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson vowed to continue defending the law in the appeals process.
“There’s a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs, and school construction,” Ferguson said in prepared remarks. “Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the peoples’ representatives in the Legislature.”
