Yakima police are setting up a fund for those who want to help the family of Sgt. Joseph Deccio, who died suddenly Tuesday evening.
Chief Matt Murray said people can make donations to the Joe Deccio Memorial Fund at any branch of Home Street Bank, as well as through links on YPD’s social media accounts.
Deccio, 38, a 15-year-veteran of the department died of a heart condition Tuesday, Murray said. Deccio left behind a wife and two sons, ages 13 and 10.
Murray stressed that neither the department nor the Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association will be making phone calls asking for donations.
The department has created a temporary memorial on the northeast lawn of the city’s Law and Justice Center, with Deccio’s detective car serving as the centerpiece.