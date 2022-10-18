There are undoubtedly an endless run of favorite stories surrounding the teaching and coaching legacy of Hal Dodeward and an opportunity to share those will be at a celebration of life scheduled for Oct. 28.
Dodeward, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who also won a state championship in baseball, passed away earlier this month at the age 90. The family has scheduled the celebration service for 1 p.m. at the Yakima Country Club.
Having coached a variety of sports at Marquette, Carroll and Davis, Dodeward was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 1988 — when he was coaching and teaching at Davis, where he also served as the Pirates’ athletic director for five years leading up to his retirement in 1996.
The crowning achievement on the hardcourt was leading Marquette to a 26-0 season and Class 1A state championship in 1965, a campaign capped by a 15-point victory in the title game. In 15 seasons as basketball coach at Marquette and Carroll, his teams won 287 games.
Dodeward was a star athlete at South Kitsap High School who helped his basketball team when the 1950 state title as a senior, but he was also a standout in baseball and played in pro leagues throughout the 1950s. In 1975, after back-to-back runner-up finishes, his Carroll team won the Valley’s first state baseball championship.
