Hello, and welcome back to The Growth Gap!
This week we’re taking a serious look at child care gaps - geographically.
The lack of sufficient child care supply in Central Washington is clear from basic calculations of the number of slots available and the number of kids in a given area. Zooming out, we know that licensed child care programs statewide before the pandemic only had the capacity to serve 17% of child care-aged children.
But what does this look like? Detailed maps of our local child care deserts by the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress bring them to life. So do the stories of Central Washington providers fielding daily calls from parents in search of care and tallying names on wait lists. But it’s the tough realities of how this impacts families and their young learners that really bear weight.
In our latest Growth Gap coverage, we’ll show you all of this – plus, which communities are most impacted by these disparities.
Don’t get too down on these data and anecdotes. We’re also taking a quick look at some home-grown solutions to insufficient child care supply and early learning opportunities.
Are there other consequences to child care deserts that we haven’t touched on? Do you know of other home-grown solutions in Washington? Reply to this email with your thoughts and insights!
Also, join us for a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. with Child Care Aware of Washington CEO Deeann Burtch Puffert to discuss the state of child care in our area, and what solutions are still needed. Come to listen or ask questions, and we'll do our best to answer them either during the event or in follow-up reporting. Let’s close the gap.
— Janelle Retka and the Yakima Herald-Republic team
