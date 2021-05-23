Yakima River: What you need to know -- fishing, floating and hiking

￼ dazzling array of summer activities make the Yakima River Canyon one of the region’s top destinations for day adventures or longer overnight trips at some of the sites along the water.
No matter what you choose, always bring plenty of water and sunscreen for the long, hot days around the exposed ridges.
Don’t forget to keep your eyes open and appreciate the diverse plant and animal life, including bighorn sheep and a wide variety of birds.
Floating
At least one guide service offers float trips through the canyon, but even its own website points out they’re generally not needed. So long as you have an inner tube, raft or kayak, and a paddle of some sort to avoid the banks, the mostly shallow, meandering and refreshingly cold river presents few obstacles to navigate south from Ellensburg.
The Umtanum Recreation area stands out as the most popular spot to hop in. All floaters must exit at the Roza recreation site and dam, where some people choose to just go out for a dip.
Bring a life jacket (a must), something to carry snacks and beverages, and something to pack out trash, and sit back and enjoy.
You’ll also need two cars to ferry people back and forth before and after the float. Bureau of Land Management recreation sites along the Yakima River require a parking permit ($5 for day use) for each vehicle, so bring cash. These permits aren’t the same as a Discover Pass and can be purchased on site.
One safety note: Be careful of currents and eddys swirling around cliffs along the river. While the middle of the river is generally clear of obstacles, there are places to get into trouble along the shoreline.
Fishing
A more active way to float or even just wade into the river includes fishing Washington’s only Blue Ribbon Trout Stream. Strong populations of cutthroat and rainbow trout make it the state’s premier fly-fishing destination.
Plenty of guide services can offer direction if needed on the year-round fishery. Keep in mind it’s not legal to use bait or take home any trout, except for nonnative Brook trout.
Several fly-fishing guide services operate in the canyon and can supply expert help and equipment.
Hiking
For those who would like to do a little more exploring amongst the rolling hills and basalt cliffs, the canyon features several hikes for all skill levels. Once again the most popular starting place may be Umtanum, where the newly renovated pedestrian bridge leads to steep, challenging climbs as well as the pleasant, slowly rising Umtanum Creek trail. Bridge repairs were slated to be finished in mid-May.
If you park at a BLM recreation site, don’t forget the $5 day-use fee.