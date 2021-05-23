It's been a long year and a half. How about visiting the Yakima Valley for a beer or glass of wine?

How about a cold IPA at an outdoor table next to a hop field, or a glass of chilled rosé on the hillside of an idyllic amphitheater?
You should be able to get those things in the Yakima Valley this summer.
Local breweries and wineries had to be agile in 2020, shifting from pints and glasses in taprooms and tasting rooms to cans and bottles at retail counters and curbsides. They did it remarkably well, often collaborating for the greater good and keeping their customers satisfied.
“They’ve done a remarkable job of responding to the various restrictions that were required,” said John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.
As summer wore on and outdoor seating was allowed, they adapted to that, with social distancing and restricted capacity. It all worked, and it was fine. But this summer should be better. It won’t be back to normal exactly, but with vaccination rates increasing, it should be a lot closer.
“You go to the breweries and wineries and you can feel the excitement of people getting back there and enjoying those experiences,” Cooper said.
It makes sense that there’s pent-up demand for the kind of beer and wine outings you get at taprooms and tasting rooms in the Yakima Valley. Their products aren’t just sold here, they’re grown here. The beer is brewed with Yakima Valley hops. The wine is made with Yakima Valley grapes.
“Our largest industries have always been agriculture-based,” said Cooper. “It’s part of our spirit and part of our culture.”
Wineries have been a driver of the Valley’s tourism for decades, owing to the unique terroir of the area. But it took awhile, given the Yakima Valley’s role in hop production — it accounts for roughly three-fourths of the national crop each year — for breweries to start popping up. After Grant’s Brewery, the first post-Prohibition brewpub in the United States, closed in 2005, the only brewery in Yakima County was Snipes Mountain in Sunnyside. Yakima Craft Brewing (since renamed Hop Capital Brewing) got the ball rolling again in 2007. But it wasn’t until 2013 when Bale Breaker Brewing Co. opened in Moxee that the floodgates really opened.
Now there are about a dozen breweries, ranging from hole-in-the-wall joints that mostly sell directly from their taprooms to Bale Breaker, which has grown into one of the state’s five largest independently owned breweries. With the new additions, the Yakima Valley has become one of the top craft beverage destinations in the Northwest.
Breweries you need to visit
- Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road in Moxee, www.balebreaker.com
- , 509-424-4000
The area’s flagship brewery for a reason. The beers are always first-rate, and the taproom features an expansive lawn right next to a hop field.
- Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima, www.singlehillbrewing.com
- , 509-367-6756
Solid beer in a variety of styles (not all super-hoppy, though they certainly have those). Great, kid-friendly indoor-outdoor space. Directly across from The Seasons Performance Hall, one of the region’s best concert venues.
- Varietal Beer Co., 416 Edison Ave. in Sunnyside, www.varietalbeer.com
- , 509-515-2222
Outstanding IPAs plus whatever else the mad scientists down there can think of. That includes truly unique flavors such as blueberry wild ales.
- Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road, Yakima, www.hopcapitalbrewing.com
- , 509-654-7357
The oldest extant Yakima brewery, opened as Yakima Craft back in 2007. A piece of Washington beer history.
- Wandering Hop Brewery, 508 N. 20th Ave., Yakima, www.wanderinghop.com
- , 509-426-2739
Relatively small brewery with big ideas. Constantly rotating lineup of experimental brews in a casual taproom tucked away in a quiet neighborhood.
- Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., 12160 U.S. Highway 12 near Naches, www.bronyraurbrewing.com
- , 509-653-1109
The place to go after an outdoor excursion around White Pass or Chinook Pass. Excellent pizza, even better beer.
Can’t-miss wineriesGilbert Cellars, 2620 Draper Road, Yakima, www.gilbertcellars.com
- , 509-249-9049
Crowd-pleasing rosé plus outstanding red blends. Home of the Music in the Vines concert series every summer in a gorgeous lavender-bordered natural amphitheater.
- Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road, Yakima, www.wilridgewinery.com
- , 509-966-0686
Beautiful setting with very drinkable wines. Also a distillery producing brandy and grappa.
- Treveri Cellars, 71 Gangl Road in Wapato, www.trevericellars.com
- , 509-807-0925
World-class sparkling wines at absurdly affordable prices.
- Owen Roe Winery, 309 Gangl Road in Wapato, www.owenroe.com
- , 509-877-7717
Acclaimed bottles ranging from everyday drinkers to collectibles for the cellar.
- Co Dinn Cellars, 501 Grant Ave. in Sunnyside, www.codinncellars.com
- , 509-840-2314
Classically styled wines made from grapes grown at the region’s top vineyards. Not cheap but not exorbitant and generally worth the money.
- J. Bell Cellars, 73 Knight Hill Road in Zillah, www.jbellcellars.com
- , 509-865-1935
Good wine at good prices. Home of acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Grasso.
A cidery for good measureTieton Cider Works, 619 W. J St., Yakima, www.tietonciderworks.com
- , 509-571-1430
One of the state’s biggest and best cider producers, coaxing complex but refreshing flavors from apples, pears and more. Has hosted live music and
classic-film nights.