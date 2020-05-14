With the strong Latinx presence in the Yakima Valley, especially in the lower part of the region, Mexican and Latin American food options are plentiful. From taco trucks to national award winners, there’s a restaurant that will satisfy whatever food craving you have.
Here are a few places to try.
Note: Due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants closed or scaled back operations. All the restaurants mentioned in this story had been open for pickup at the time of this writing. Restaurants are expected to open in a limited capacity sometime in June. We suggest calling the restaurant directly for updated hours and information.
Antojitos Mexicanos RestaurantA longtime favorite of local diners, the restaurant started in a small space in the Lincoln Avenue Shopping Center before moving into a former Dairy Queen building more than a decade ago.
- What to try: Rather than chips, the restaurant gives full-sized fried corn tortillas. Enjoy them with the line of salsas, which range from a pico de gallo to a spicy red salsa. Check out the restaurant’s torta selections. One dish recommended by the Yakima Herald-Republic’s own Pat Muir: The pambazo, a grilled sandwich with the meat of your choice dipped in a red sauce.
- Go: 3512 Summitview Ave. Yakima, 509-248-2626.
Los Hernandez Tamales
Owners Felipe and June Hernandez have developed a robust statewide following for their tamales — they were often featured on shows in the Seattle area after the restaurant was chosen for the James Beard America’s Classics Award in 2018. The award put Los Hernandez in the national spotlight, causing and a major uptick in activity in the months that followed. After managing the surge of business, the restaurant opened a second location in West Valley.
- What to try: The restaurant is a must-visit in the spring months when their asparagus and pepper jack tamales are available.
- Go: 3706 Main St., Union Gap, 509-457-6003; 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., #102, Yakima.
Tacos El Rey
Ask for a recommendation for tacos in Yakima, and this place will likely be on the top of the list. Another big selling point for the restaurant: The tacos are huge. As Muir said in a recent column for the Herald-Republic, it’s a place where you get three tacos rather than the four or five you might get elsewhere.
- What to try: You can’t go wrong with any taco here, but if you want something different from the usual carne asada, stuff your taco with lengua or beef tongue.
- Go: 1218 S. Sixth St., Yakima,509-453-6404; 6712 Tieton Drive, Yakima, 509-367-2794
Taqueria Rolly’s
Part of the appeal is the opportunity to dine in a converted school bus. However, there’s more to like than the novel concept — the food is delicious, too. It’s right next to a grocery store, so do yourself a favor and eat here first, so you don’t shop on an empty stomach.
- What to try: Check out the mulitas, which is a cross between a taco, sandwich and a quesadilla: meat and other toppings are stuffed between two tortillas and then grilled.
- Go: 5604 Summitview Ave. Yakima, 509-480-8030.
Javi’s Chicken and Churros
You’ll have to head to the Lower Valley for this growing fan favorite. As the name indicates, the restaurant offers grilled chicken and fried churros, but you’ll find a variety of other items here. The restaurant first opened in Grandview and is in the process of opening a second location in Sunnyside.
- What to try:
Don Mateo
Those visiting Tieton to experience its thriving arts scene will want to try this upper Yakima Valley eatery. The restaurant serves a mix of Mexican and Salvadorian cuisines.
- What to try: Check out the pupusas, a popular Salvadorian offering. The dish is a thick grilled flatbread stuffed with ingredients of your choice, such as cheese and beans.
- Go: 704 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton, 509-901-5963.