The Yakima Valley was a leading hop-producing region for decades before local brewers decided to capitalize on that status.
According to the Washington Beer Commission, the Yakima Valley boasts about 75% of the total hop acreage in the U.S. and produces about 77% of the annual national hop crop. And Yakima was home to Grant’s Brewery, the first post-
Prohibition brewpub in North America, owned by craft-brew pioneer Bert Grant.
But the national craft beer movement Grant helped start didn’t immediately take hold here. Grant died in 2001, and his brewpub, which he’d sold in 1995, closed in 2005. At the time, the only Yakima County microbrewery was Snipes Mountain, which opened in Sunnyside in 1997 and remains open to this day. Yakima Craft Brewing, since renamed Hop Capital Brewing to reflect Yakima’s hop-capital status, came next in 2008.
Their early foundation laying work around the turn of the 21st century coincided with an explosion in popularity of hoppy beers like India pale ales. That phenomenon, combined with events like Yakima’s annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival, which began in 2003 as a fundraiser for a now-defunct arts nonprofit, increasingly pointed up the hop capital’s relative lack of local breweries.
Boy, oh boy, has that changed in the decade since Yakima Craft (Hop Capital) opened. The big event, the one that opened the floodgates, was the 2013 opening of Bale Breaker Brewing Co. in Moxee. Bale Breaker almost instantly became Yakima’s flagship brewery, growing into one of Washington’s biggest-producing and most beloved breweries within its first few years.
It was just the beginning. Hop Nation Brewing Co. established a microbrew foothold in downtown Yakima in 2015. Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. opened up near Naches in 2016. Cowiche Creek Brewing opened in Cowiche in 2017. And more and more followed.
They’ve largely continued to operate despite the COVID-19 restrictions, offering takeout beer and ramping up canning efforts. Depending on when you’re reading this, they may still be doing that or that may be fully back up and running. Here are a few we highly recommend. Call first to check on their status.
- Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant
905 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside, www.snipes mountain.com, 509-837-2739
The longest-standing Yakima County brewery, having opened in 1997, Snipes Mountain deserves a visit for its pioneering role in the local craft beer industry. It also deserves a visit for its award-winning porter.
- Hop Capital Brewing
2920 River Road in Yakima, www.hopcapitalbrewing.com, 509-654-7357
Formerly called Yakima Craft Brewing, this is the first post-Grant’s brewery in Yakima, having opened in 2008. It’s known for its variety of styles and, when it’s open, for its expansive family-friendly taproom.
- Bale Breaker Brewing Co.
1801 Birchfield Road in Moxee, www.balebreaker.com, 509-424-4000
Yakima’s flagship brewery, Bale Breaker is located in the middle of a hop field and is known for its lineup of hoppy ales as well as its picnic-friendly indoor-outdoor taproom.
- Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co.
12160 U.S. Highway 12 near Naches, www.bronyraurbrewing.com, 509-653-1109
Located between Yakima and White Pass, this is THE place to grab a pint and a pizza on the way home from camping or hiking. The beers are excellent. So are the pies.
- Varietal Beer Co.
416 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside, www.varietalbeer.com, 509-515-2222
In addition to making beer as well as anyone else in the county (or state), Varietal plays host to occasional concerts. Previous shows have included cult favorites such as Wayne “The Train” Hancock and Tropa Magica.
- Single Hill Brewing Co.
102 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima, www.singlehillbrewing.com, 509-367-6756
Conveniently located directly across the street from one of Central Washington’s premier concert venues, The Seasons Performance Hall, Single Hill has become a key player in downtown Yakima’s nightlife. It also hosts its own shows sometimes and boasts a huge lawn that’s perfect on sunny afternoons.