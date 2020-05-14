This isn’t our usual edition of ReDiscover Yakima Valley. Travel has been limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, and we’ve all been staying close to home. Many of the summertime events we typically mention in this publication are on hold, postponed or canceled.
Still, summer beckons with abundant sunshine, mild nights and wide-open skies in the Yakima Valley. It’s likely that stay-home restrictions will be eased as the summer progresses, and families will be more interested in venturing out. It’s also likely people might replace longer-distance summer trips for something closer to home.
We all have been rethinking our connections to our homes and neighborhoods these days. There’s a lot to explore right in our backyard, whether it’s a short drive or day trip somewhere close. We hope this guide might inspire you to see something new while following social distancing precautions.
We have lots of ideas for outdoor exploration, from hiking the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trails to floating the Yakima River to cycling the Yakima Greenway. If you are a mountain biker, angler, golfer, hunter or camper, the Yakima Valley has endless options.
We also know that local businesses need our support because of the stay-home orders. We’ve compiled some farms, restaurants, wineries and breweries — some that might be new to you — that are worth a visit. There’s nothing better than a vine-ripened tomato, just-picked Rainier cherries or a fresh hop microbrew from the Yakima Valley.
Things will change in the weeks and months ahead, including some of the information in this guide. It’s always a good idea to call ahead or check in advance.
This year has been one for the history books, and this summer will be new ground for all of us. There’s never been a better time to appreciate our neighborhoods and community for all they offer.
— Yakima Herald-Republic