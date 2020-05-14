Under normal circumstances, the Yakima Valley boasts an array of arts-and-culture venues that bolster its creative class, host visiting artistic luminaries and highlight its unique sense of place.
This year, of course, is pretty far from normal. Many concerts and festivals have been canceled. So have theatrical productions. Galleries and museums have been closed for long stretches. As this edition went to press in May, it wasn’t exactly clear what would be open this summer and what wouldn’t, what would go on and what would be canceled or postponed. So please, before you make specific plans to attend a show or visit one of the following spots, check online or by phone to make sure it’s open and operating.
That said, there are some great people doing great things in arts and culture here. And these are some of the places you’re most likely to find them.
The Capitol Theatre
19 S. Third St. in Yakima, www.capitoltheatre.org, 509-853-2787
Built in 1920 and rebuilt after a 1975 fire, The Capitol Theatre has been downtown Yakima’s grande dame for a century. Originally a vaudeville venue, it has hosted movies, concerts and theatrical productions of all stripes. Home of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and host of a yearly “Best of Broadway” series of touring productions, The Capitol helps to foster local talent while introducing Central Washington to some of the best artistic achievements from elsewhere.
Mighty Tieton Warehouse
608 Wisconsin Road in Tieton, www.mightytieton.com, 509-494-2009
Technically, Mighty Tieton is a business incubator in the tiny town of Tieton, where it has helped spawn the success of Tieton Farm & Creamery and Tieton Cider Works, among others. But it’s also a movement, one that encompasses Tieton Arts & Humanities, a nonprofit corporation aimed at fostering and exhibiting creative development. The epicenter of that is the Warehouse, which hosts arts and cultural events throughout the year, including its renowned Dia de los Muertos celebration every fall.
The Seasons Performance Hall
101 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima, www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888
Founded in 2005 in a repurposed downtown church, The Seasons began as a venue dedicated primarily to the jazz and classical music beloved by its founders, the Strosahl family. Market pressures changed that, and by 2010 the venue had widened its offerings and transitioned to nonprofit status. In the decade since, it has hosted scores of artistically vibrant and relevant performers across genres, all while remaining an excellent venue for jazz and classical.
Yakama Nation Cultural Center
100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish, www.yakamamuseum.com, 509-865-2800
The Yakama Nation Cultural Center houses not just the Yakama Nation Museum, but the tribe’s Heritage Theater, Winter Lodge, Yakama Nation Library and gift shop. The 12,000-square-foot museum includes dioramas and other interpretive exhibits as well as artifacts from the Yakamas’ centuries-long history in this region.
Yakima Valley Museum
2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima, www.yvmuseum.org, 509-248-0747
Primarily a history museum, the Yakima Valley Museum nevertheless functions as a repository of some of the area’s best in arts and culture. Its artist-in-residence exhibits over the past several years have shone a light on some of the Valley’s finest creators, while its broad view of history includes natural and cultural touchstones.
OTHER NOTABLE ARTS & CULTURE SITES
Larson Gallery
Yakima Valley College campus (corner of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima), www.larsongallery.org, 509-574-4875
Warehouse Theatre
1610 S. 24th Ave. in Yakima, www.
warehousetheatrecompany.org, 509-966-0951
Gilbert Cellars’ Hackett Ranch Amphitheater
2620 Draper Road in Yakima,
www.gilbertcellars.com, 509-249-9049