Feeling cranky? If so, have you gotten outside recently?
Multiple studies, including research published by Harvard Medical School, have shown a strong connection between time spent in nature and reduced stress, anxiety and depression.
Luckily for Yakima residents, the Yakima Valley has a host of hiking trails within easy reach that range across diverse ecosystems: from rare and beautiful shrub-steppe to riparian habitat to mountains replete with ponderosa pine.
Here are 10 of our favorites, ranked by difficulty level after factoring in length and elevation gain. For driving directions, maps and up-to-date trail reports, go to www.wta.org.
Note: Check for updates on each trail online before venturing out. Some of these trails were closed in early May because of the coronavirus shutdowns, and hikers should be prepared for changing conditions and access.
EASY HIKES
Cowiche Canyons Uplands Trail. Distance from downtown Yakima: 7 miles.
Cowiche Canyon in Yakima offers miles of hiking along well-traveled paths. The Uplands entrance, on Scenic Drive, has several trails for wandering more than 3 miles of the land among the sagebrush and wildflowers, along with sweeping views of the Yakima fold belt and basalt cliffs. Hikers can choose the existing East Uplands North and South Loop trails, or build a loop of their own by following the East Uplands Trail to the Lone Pine Trail, which connects to 3 more miles of trails at lower elevations.
Love the land? Consider getting involved with Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s campaign to purchase 245 acres of private land for sale in the heart of the Uplands. Learn more at www.cowiche
canyon.org/uplands-capital-campaign/.
Selah Cliffs Natural Preserve Area Trail. Distance from downtown Yakima: 35 miles.
Towering basalt surrounds this 2.5-mile round-trip trail outside of Selah. It is one of the only places in Yakima where you might catch a glimpse of the rare basalt daisy. Also expect to spot raptors circling the skies on your way toward the Fred G. Redmon bridge, which is the turnaround point on this trail. Because this land is a preserve, dogs aren’t allowed to accompany you on this one. Discover Pass required.
Boulder Cave. Distance from downtown Yakima: 41 miles
Plan on visiting this 1.2-mile out-and- back trail off state Route 410 after May this year, as the cave is closed until then to protect the cave’s inhabitants, the Pacific western big-eared bat. Once reopened, hikers will be able to enjoy an easy stroll to the trail’s lookout platform, overlooking the canyon, as well as interpretive signs about the area’s ecology and history. Hikers should respect the bats by not making loud noises or shining flashlights on the cave walls while visiting. Northwest Forest Pass needed.
INTERMEDIATE HIKES
Umtanum Creek Falls. Distance from downtown Yakima: 39 miles.
This 1.8-mile out-and-back trail between Selah and Ellensburg features a 40-foot waterfall, surrounded by basalt towers, after a pleasant, but at times muddy, hike through pine forest along the winding Umtanum Creek. The hike starts with a hop-and-skip on river stones across the water, as the entrance to the trail is across from the parking lot over the creek. Douglas fir and ponderosa pine shade the way, and in spring hikers will be able to glimpse yellow desert-
parsley, bitterbrush, bluebells and possibly a bluebird or woodpecker or two. Discover Pass needed.
Tieton Nature Trail. Distance from downtown Yakima: 22 miles.
Park at the Oak Creek Wildlife Area (Discover Pass required), cross the highway, and start this 3.3 mile out-and-back trail with adventure: first traversing a footbridge over Oak Creek, then wending your way through a gate to enter the trail and its sagebrush flats. You might spot rock climbers on the towering basalt to your left, but the trail then becomes a good spot for solitude, with reflection augmented by the whisper-roar of the nearby creek. Notable features include the basaltic Royal Columns and a suspension bridge about 2 miles into the hike. From the bridge, the landscape becomes riparian, with cottonwoods, Garry oaks and red-osier dogwood in the mix.
Snow Mountain Ranch: Distance from downtown Yakima: 15 miles.
The popular Wildflower Trail is only one of the jaunts making up Snow Mountain Ranch’s 9 miles of trails, where hikers can spot desert parsley, balsamroot, lupine and tiny but vibrant phlox. For a 6-mile loop trail, pass the bridge at the entrance and hike a right to the Cowiche Mountain Trail west to the Bench Trail, then follow the Cowiche Mountain Trail east back to the parking lot. Or crest the top of Cowiche Mountain for views of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier.
Naches Peak Loop. Distance from downtown Yakima: 66 miles.
After crossing a log bridge at the entrance to this 3.5-mile loop, hikers will enjoy wildflower meadows, streams and views of Mount Rainier. The trail connects to the Pacific Crest Trail and Dewey and Tipsoo lakes. During spring, you can spot blue lupine, white bistort and magenta paintbrush. Part of the hike involves national park land, where four-footed friends aren’t allowed. Northwest Forest Pass required.
Grey Rock Trail. Distance from downtown Yakima: 37 miles
This 7.4-mile out-and-back trail is well worth the at-times harrowing drive up a snaking gravel dirt road to reach the trailhead, in the Ahtanum forest. With an elevation gain of about 1,500 feet, there’s some climbing involved. There’s also a healthy population of bears that inhabit the area, which you might spot as you trek through the pines. Discover Pass needed.
DIFFICULT HIKES
Yakima Skyline Trail. Distance from downtown Yakima: 12 miles.
Two entrances, one off of Buffalo Road and one off of Yakima Canyon Road, are gateways into this 4.4-mile round-trip trail in Selah, which has some serious climbing and stunning vistas in store. Hiking 2 miles to the top of the ridge affords stunning views of the Yakima River Canyon, as well as fields of balsamroot, purple larkspur and bitterroot along the way. Bureau of Land Management fee or Discover Pass needed.
Mount Aix. Distance from downtown Yakima: 62 miles
This 12-mile round-trip trail, with longer loops available through connecting trails, is a good option for a workout, as well as views of Mount Adams, Mount St. Helens, the Goat Rocks and Mount Rainier on a clear day. Hikers will meander through forest, cross a stream, and hike up to an exposed ridge and the Nelson Ridge trail, which affords views of Mount Aix about a half-mile into the route. Northwest Forest Pass needed.