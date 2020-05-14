Yakima has always had a few celebrated restaurants — places that even out-of-towners have heard about. Like Miner’s Drive-In Restaurant, for example, which is famous for the huge burgers it’s been sizzling up since 1948. Gasperetti’s is another iconic Yakima restaurant, serving delectable Italian food for 54 years now. Both are still run by the same families that started them.
They’re just two of the places in Yakima where you’ll find “don’t-miss dishes.” If you haven’t tried these dishes, you haven’t really experienced Yakima’s food scene. Note: As of early May, all of these restaurants were offering carry-out meals.
Miner burger
Let’s start with the Big Miner Burger with bacon and cheese. They’re made to order and arrive at your table piping hot, topped with lettuce, onion and secret sauce. They are giant, probably at least 7 inches across. I’d recommend splitting one with a friend, unless you’re a defensive lineman. They’re delicious, messy and worth every crumpled napkin you pile up. Add a side of fries and a hand-dipped chocolate shake and you’ll be in fast food heaven. Find them at 2415 S. First St., Yakima.
Asparagus options
The Yakima Valley is renowned for its produce. Asparagus season starts in April and local restaurants capitalize on it. Gasperetti’s makes a fantastic deep-fried asparagus during peak season. The spears are coated in a thin tempura-like batter and flash-fried, making for a delicious crunch on the outside with perfectly cooked asparagus inside. A savory dipping sauce makes the dish even better. They’re located at 1013 N. First St., Yakima.
And while it’s asparagus season, stop by Los Hernandez Tamales in Union Gap or the West Valley. This tiny family restaurant was recognized by the James Beard Foundation two years ago. You’ll find tasty steaming-hot asparagus and pepperjack cheese tamales in the spring, and chicken and pork tamales year-round. You can get tamales to go, or a meal served inside with ranch-style beans and Mexican rice. You’ll find them at 3706 Main St. in Union Gap or at 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in the West Valley.
HopTown pizza
Here’s another don’t-miss dining stop: HopTown Wood Fired Pizza. This restaurant opened in 2017 and has been making mouthwatering pizzas for a packed house ever since. It was started by two local women, Lori Roy and Carrie Wright, who noticed many of the craft beverage tasting rooms had little or no food options. They saw a notice on Craigslist about a mobile food truck with a pizza oven and the proverbial light bulb lit up. Their first job was catering a big birthday party. People loved it and soon they were asked to fire up some pizza at the Fresh Hop Ale Festival in 2014.
Both women had full-time jobs, but the pizza truck was taking up a growing amount of their time. They took the leap three years later, opening the full-service restaurant just a few miles south of Yakima at 2560 Donald Road in Wapato, off exit 44. They’ve got the best pizza in the area, featuring local ingredients, plus local beer, wine and cider to wash it down. Definitely worth the trip.
Crafted farm-to-table
If you’re in the mood for something a little more upscale, try Crafted on 22 N. First St. Husband and wife team Dan and Mollie Koommoo believe that “food should come directly from the source, when possible, and the source IS Yakima.”
The menu fluctuates according to what’s in season locally, so there’s always something new and farm-to-table to try, like red-wine braised pheasant, smoked sturgeon salad or salt-roasted beets, to name just a few. They also source from the west side, including a wide selection of oysters. Their oyster happy hour features fresh and succulent oysters with different gremolatas, vinaigrette or fish roe. The space is light-filled, and a centrally located bar gives guests a chance to peek into the open kitchen.
So check out some of these Yakima Valley don’t-miss dishes and restaurants for something new — or revisit an old favorite.