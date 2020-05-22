Usually, this would be a piece about the events and activities happening at Yakima Valley wineries in late spring.
Of course, the local wine industry, like many others, has been greatly affected by the global coronavirus outbreak. Wineries have opted to close, and others have limited operations under the state’s stay-at-home order. The Spring Barrel Wine Tasting, the annual event held in late April, was canceled.
Live music events, which have become a staple for many wineries, are up in the air as the state slowly phases in more business activity and social gatherings.
Amid all this, local wineries are still finding ways to connect with and deliver wine to new and longtime consumers through virtual meetups and drive-thru wine parties.
Here’s a guide to staying plugged into the local wine industry.
Order online. While some wineries have opted to close under the state’s stay-at-home order, many wineries are offering curbside pick-up or local delivery. Stock up on your old favorites or order a bottle from a winery you haven’t tried before.
Wine Yakima Valley’s list of wineries offering curbside pick up and delivery: https://wineyakimavalley.org/local-wineries-offer-various-delivery-methods-during-covid-19
A statewide list of wineries (including website information): https://www.washingtonwine.org/wineries.
Learn more about wine and the Yakima Valley wine region. There’s no better time to brush up on your wine
knowledge for your next visit to the Yakima Valley’s wine country. Check them out on your next information binge, over a glass of wine, of course.
Here are a few places to go:
- Wine Yakima Valley — The organization offers plenty of videos, guides and other information about Yakima Valley wineries and vineyards. Check out the association’s blog for wine tasting tips, winery and vineyard profiles and information about the Yakima Valley AVA.
- Wine Folly — Wine Yakima Valley executive director Barbara Glover recommended this Seattle-based wine blog. The site features a variety of articles and pieces to help new and veteran wine drinkers alike. “It’s not all wine-speak,” Glover said. “it’s super easy to understand (and has) really fun, colorful graphics.”
- Yakima Herald-Republic wine columns — Glover writes a column for the Herald-Republic called Wine Scene. Also online at yakimaherald.com is the Northwest Wine column from Andy Perdue and Eric Degerman of Great Northwest Wine.
Wine Yakima Valley blog: www.wineyakimavalley.org/blog
Wine Folly: https://winefolly.com
Yakima Herald-Republic wine columns: https://www.yakimaherald.com/scene/wine
Hang out with wineries online!
Wineries are bringing the tasting experience online. Many are doing weekly virtual meetups and tastings. The virtual tastings have included commentary from local winemakers and others in the wine industry, as well as advice on food and wine pairings.
Here is what are few wineries are doing:
- Côte Bonneville — The Sunnyside winery been doing a virtual Happy Hour on Zoom on Wednesday evenings. The event features a question-and-answer session, information on one of the winery’s offerings and a recipe for a food item that pairs well with the wine. The winery has also been doing short updates on its estate DuBrul Vineyard on its social media channels.
- Wit Cellars — The Prosser winery lives up to its name through its fun weekly virtual tasting events. Most recently, the winery had a Star Wars-themed Facebook Live to coincide its recent sparkling wine release. The winery has also done virtual winemaker meetups.
- Gilbert Cellars — The Yakima winery has been doing virtual tours and tastings on its Instagram page. Recent events included a virtual Malbec tasting with winemaker Justin Neufeld and a tour of one of its vineyards. Instagram has also been a way to promote its social-distance friendly events, such as “Cruise the Hackett” pick-up, where customers were able to pick up orders at its scenic West Valley winery.
More information:
Côte Bonneville YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChL3TRQns-KD80Pl50ctO3g. Côte Bonneville on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/cotebonneville.
Wit Cellars Facebook: Go to https://www.facebook.com/WitCellars
Gilbert Cellars on Instagram: www.instagram.com/gilbertcellars
More virtual events and happy hour information on Wine Yakima Valley: https://wineyakimavalley.org/virtual-tastings-with-yakima-valley-wines/
Get the app (soon)
Wine Yakima Valley has continued work on a new smartphone app that would provide information about wineries and provide suggested tour itineraries, Glover said.
Glover said the app providers a convenient means to get information without having to have a bunch of maps or guides on hand. “We’re consolidating it to one electric device,” she said. “We have been looking at the effectiveness of digital versus hard copy. Everyone has a phone with them.”
The organization had aimed to release the app for the Spring Barrel Wine Tasting event in April, but the event was canceled. The initial app release will include guided tour options for four areas: Yakima, Zillah, Prosser and Benton City.
“The community tours make it easy for someone to come in and explore one region,” Glover said.
Additional work is being done to add features that would cater to changes after the wineries reopen. One such option is the ability to make an appointment online, a tool to help wineries meet any potential capacity limits under a phased reopening.
Glover said the app’s release would be timed to when wineries can start opening for visitors.
“We’re going to play everything by ear,” Glover said.
More information:
Wine Yakima Valley: www.wineyakimavalley.org