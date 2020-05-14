Yakima County has a wealth of beautiful places and activities to enjoy, from historical landmarks to trails of fauna and flora. Here’s a list of 10 attractions you will not want to miss:
Cowiche Canyon
The Cowiche Canyon was formed millions of years ago by flowing lava that formed its floors and walls. Today, it’s one of the Valley’s most beloved outdoor destinations. A 3-mile trail through the canyon follows a railway line once used to transport fruit through the canyon. The abandoned rail is now a dirt and gravel trail peppered with flora and fauna that can be enjoyed by foot, mountain bike, horseback or cross country skis in the winter months. The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy also has popular trails on the canyon’s uplands.
8006 Cowiche Canyon Road in Yakima, 509-248-5065
Yakama Nation Cultural Center
Learn about the Yakama Nation’s deep roots in the region and its ceded territories, such as Mount Adams and the Yakima River, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center. The center, which features a museum, gift shop, theater, library and winter lodge, was created in 1980 and is open seven days a week. Workshops and events are commonly held at the community space, including celebrations of significant dates for the tribe, like Yakama Nation Treaty Day in June.
100 Spilyay Loop in Toppenish, 509-865-2800
Mighty Tieton
The expansive Mighty Tieton warehouse in the heart of Tieton city is a vibrant event space that spotlights local art and artisans. Featuring workshops from the basics of knitting to leather making and embroidery, the space has been key to the revitalization of the quiet city center. Community events range from Dia de los Muertos celebrations to an annual holiday craft and antique bazaar filled with local food and live music. The space is also a popular wedding venue. Tours of the community space are held each Saturday at 11 a.m.
608 Wisconsin Avenue in Tieton, 509-654-3345
Fort Simcoe
Fort Simcoe was established in 1856 by the U.S. Army in response to strife between the Yakama Nation and Euro-American settlers and was transformed into a Bureau of Indian Affairs boarding school for Yakama children just years later in 1859. Today, it’s one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the West, and a must-see for history buffs. The 196-acre Fort Simcoe Historical State Park is located on the Yakama Indian Reservation. Ranger-led tours bring the site’s fleeting military history and time as a boarding school to light, or visitors are welcome to take a self-guided tour. The fort is open from 8 a.m. to dusk Wednesdays through Sundays from April 1 to Oct. 30.
5150 Fort Simcoe Road in White Swan, 509-874-2372
Toppenish Wildlife Refuge
The Toppenish Wildlife Refuge spans nearly 2,000 acres across 27 miles and is a popular attraction for bird watchers and hunters alike. Known for its dense population of ducks, the natural and managed wetlands are also home to wildlife ranging from geese and endangered steelhead to coyotes and badgers. Established in 1964, the refuge is an important resting and feeding spot for migratory birds that use the Pacific Flyway, and has become a popular location for waterfowl hunting.
Outside of Toppenish, www.fws.gov/refuge/toppenish, 509-546-8300
Oak Creek elk
The Oak Creek Wildlife Area attracts hundreds of wild elk that drop down from the hillside for a daily feeding beginning in late winter each year. Volunteers at the visitor center feed the elk daily, in addition to providing educational information, tours and hay rides to visitors. The feeding program helps keep the animals from destroying nearby orchards. Across the highway, visitors can also enjoy a nature walk along the creek or make their way up to the base of rock columns prime for rock climbing.
Six miles west of Naches on U.S. Highway 12, 509-653-2390
Yakima Area Arboretum
The Yakima Area Arboretum stretches across 46 acres of gardens, tree collections and natural areas, which were formerly wetlands in the 19th century. The spot is a prime destination for bird watching — best enjoyed with a pair of binoculars — in part because of its feeding station maintained during the winter season. It’s also host to an outdoor preschool, events like weddings and organized activities like gardening classes and nature day camps.
1401 Arboretum Drive in Yakima, 509-248-7337
White Pass
A beloved winter destination, the slopes of White Pass provide astounding views of Mount Rainier and routes for all skill levels of skiers and snowboarders. During warm months, trails guide mountain bikers and hikers along beautiful stretches of nature, before relaxing with a beer and meal on site. The scenic byway to White Pass stretching from Yakima to Centralia and Chehalis also offers a variety of recreational activities along the way. State parks, wildlife areas, agricultural sites and small communities along the route are prime destinations for hiking, biking, fishing and kayaking or rafting.
Granger dinosaurs
Escape the modern with a visit to Granger’s Hisey Park, also known as Dinosaur Park. Enjoy the sights of more than 30 dinosaur statues developed gradually in the sleepy industrial and farming community since 1994. Fish in a man-made pond featuring a volcano-shaped fountain, or walk the loop around the pond. A great spot for the whole family, Hisey Park has a “Dinostore,” a boat ramp to the Yakima River, a variety of picnic and barbecue areas, as well as an amphitheater for community events — including movie in the park nights during summer.
505 Main S. in Granger
Downtown Yakima
From The Seasons to the Larson Building, downtown Yakima is home to a variety of cultural activities. Start with a free guided walking tour exploring areas from the Historic Block to China Town to get your grounding and discover some of the hidden gems of downtown. Visit Front Street for a sneak peek into the city’s past through the block’s older buildings — now filled with restaurants, coffee shops and wineries — like the former Yakima railway station. Don’t miss the 11-story 1931 A.E. Larson Building, known for its art deco design. Then wrap up the evening with a night of arts in the stunning Capitol Theater or The Seasons, each in the heart of downtown.