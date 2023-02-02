The Washington Department of Health is considering possible disciplinary action against Astria Toppenish Hospital over the closure of the Family Maternity Center in December.
The issue centers on Astria Health's certificate of need with the state. The Department of Health requires health care organizations get approval to build new facilities or offer new services through a certificate of need. The process aims to ensure that facilities and services are needed for quality patient care in a region or community.
Astria Health, then called Regional Health, requested a certificate of need from the state in 2017 when it purchased Toppenish Community Hospital from Community Health Systems in 2017. The certificate of need issued to Astria by the state included a condition that required the hospital to provide labor and delivery services, among others, until 2027.
Astria breached the terms of the agreement in December of last year when it shut down the Family Maternity Center at its Toppenish hospital without first seeking to the certificate of need amended, .
“An applicant should apply to have their certificate amended if they feel a condition needs to be changed prior to making that change without approval,” a DOH official said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Failing to do so subjects the applicant to potential enforcement action.”
Astria Toppenish Hospital’s certificate of need states “Regional Health (now Astria Health) will continue providing the essential services identified in the application for a minimum of ten years.”
The first service listed is perinatal/obstetrical services, including C-section and labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care.
“The hospital (Astria Toppenish) stopped a service that is a condition (of) their certificate of need,” the DOH spokesperson said.
Astria Health and the DOH are now in the process of amending the hospital’s certificate of need.
According to a letter of intent from Brian Gibbons, president and chief executive officer of Astria Health, to the DOH, this process started on Jan. 30, more than a month after the maternity center in Toppenish closed.
In the letter, Gibbons request the removal of the conditions set by Astria Toppenish Hospital’s current certificate of need.
“CN #1612 was issued to Astria Toppenish in late August 2017. It approved the acquisition of the Hospital from CHS and a conversion of the hospital from for profit to not for profit status. A number of conditions were included on the CN award. In the upcoming CN, Astria Toppenish will be requesting the removal of these conditions,” Gibbons wrote in the letter.
A full list of the conditions laid out in the hospital’s current certificate of need can be found here.
The DOH spokesperson said it is not clear yet whether disciplinary action will be taken at all against Astria.
Because this process is ongoing, we don’t want to speculate about what action(s) might or might not be taken,” the spokesperson said. “That said, it’s important to note that patient safety and access to quality health care options are both critical factors in our decisions. If a disciplinary action reduces access to other health services that is not a positive outcome.”
