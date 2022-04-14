Dear SCENE readers. Hiiiii!
My name is Sara Rae Shields, and I am the new Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(Since we’re still getting acquainted, “Hiiiii!” is what I have tattooed across the edge of my left hand. On my right hand, “Byeee!”)
After 12 dynamic years on the arts-and-entertainment beat, Pat Muir left us last fall to pursue full time dad life. Since then, we’ve changed things up to expand our coverage of the local social scene. In Explore Yakima, we are sharing content about happenings, places, and people from the many vibrant communities that make up this great area.
Maybe you’ve seen me out and about. I was born in Yakima, I’m a member of the Yakama Nation and I have called Wapato home for over 35 years. I have spent lots of time connecting with the people and places up and down the Yakima Valley. You don’t know me yet, but I want to explore the Yakima Valley with you.
Explore will be driven in part by readers like you. We're looking for contributing writers who can share their favorite new (and old!) eats and drinks, karaoke spots, and day hikes, hidden or well-known. No need to be a professional writer! We want to hear from the community. Check out some recent reader-submitted articles, such as a short lesson on tacos in the Valley, or getting a burger from Brews and Cues for less than a gallon of gas.
If you'd like to learn more about writing for us, please reach out at sshields@yakimaherald.com or call 509-577-7693.
AND if you see me out and about, don't be shy. Let’s talk about what you love about what makes our community such a lively place. I look forward to exploring the Yakima Valley together.
OK Byeee!
-Sara Rae
