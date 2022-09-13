ELLENSBURG — On a day when Western New Mexico proved to be a tougher than expected out, Central Washington had the perfect answer.
A running back that was tough to bring down.
Tre’ Henderson ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, his third coming with 2:17 left in the game, as the Wildcats turned back the upset-minded visitors for a 24-13 victory to open the Lone Star Conference season Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
A sophomore transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Henderson scored touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters, finished with 26 carries and also caught two passes for 37 yards.
The Wildcats, who defeated Western New Mexico 54-29 last year, trailed 13-10 at the break but held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half thanks to the defense coming up with three of its four interceptions.
Patrick Rogers got the final pick and it sealed the deal as he returned the interception 29 yards to WNM’s 12 late in the game with Central clinging to a 17-13 lead. After an unsportsmanlike penalty moved to the ball to the 6, Henderson bolted in for his third score of the game.
Daeon Hudson, Tanner Volk and Jeremy Banks had the other interceptions for CWU, which outgained the Mustangs 371-275 with 36 minutes in time of possession.
Central quarterback Quincy Glasper threw for 196 yards but was sacked four times. Davis graduate Marcus Cook caught two passes for 26 yards.
The Wildcats (1-0, 1-1) resume Lone Star play on Saturday at Simon Fraser.
W. New Mexico 3 10 0 0 — 13
Central Wash. 3 7 7 7 — 24
CWU — FG Jude Mullette 37
WNM — FG Adrian Zamudio 34
WNM — Vincent Rankin 12 pass from Devin Larsen (Zamudio kick)
CWU — Tre’ Henderson 5 run (Mullette kick)
WNM — FG Zamudio 45
CWU — Henderson 1 run (Mullette kick), 7m 3Q.
CWU — Henderson 6 run (Mullette kick), 2:17 4Q.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WNM, Maurice Smith 14-53, Eddie Tillman 1-31, Grant Patterson 6-19, Jamon Chambers 6-19, David Telles 2-8, Devin Larsen 1-3, Charles Byers 2(minus 5). CWU, Henderson 26-154, Cam McKinney 6-21, Cameron Daniels 4-10, Quincy Glasper 10-(minus 10).
PASSING — WNM, Larsen 14-35-4-141, Patterson 1-5-0-6, CWU, Glasper 14-29-1-196.
RECEIVING — WNM, Telles 5-41, Allen Ortiz 3-60, Chambers 3-7, Byers 2-25, Rankin 2-14. CWU, TJ Mizutani 6-75, Darius Morrison 3-49, Henderson 2-37, Marcus Cook 2-26, Payton Glasser 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.