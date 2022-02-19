A two-year pandemic wasn’t going to stop Corie Ratliff from pursuing her dream of running her own business.
After losing her job in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratliff recently opened Mama Corie’s Kitchen in downtown Yakima, at 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way. Home of the Zombie Dog (and offering cheese zombies, too), the restaurant’s offerings include a variety of hot dogs and other lunch items, bakery treats, hot and cold teas and other drinks.
Ratliff said she was inspired by her mother and late grandfather, Vern Holbrook, to open her own business.
“My mom had a mom-and-pop shop and I loved to help out, cooking and making lots of goodies with my mom. Having my own restaurant now and getting to do the same things I did as a kid excites me tremendously,” she said. “So I decided to take her cookbook and put it into my restaurant for others to enjoy.”
The restaurant, which had a soft opening in November, has a grand opening event planned for early March. It is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with expanded hours and an expanded menu planned soon. Visit Mama Corie’s Kitchen on Facebook or call 509-426-2400 for more information.
