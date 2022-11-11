I served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-74, aboard the USS Dupont DD 941 (a destroyer) from 1970-72, with several cruises to the Caribbean and a Mediterranean cruise. Then, I served aboard the USS Newport News CA 148 (a heavy cruiser) from 1972-74, including a Vietnam cruise in 1972.
I am one of the fortunate sailors to have survived the Turret 2 explosion on the USS Newport News on Oct. 1, 1972. There were just a handful of survivors who were inside the turret when the explosion occurred — 20 others manning the guns died instantly.
USS Newport News then participated in a NATO cruise to the North Atlantic in 1973. She was decommissioned in 1975, with several cities trying to keep her as a museum, as she was the last of the rapid-fire, big-gun cruisers. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for her to be placed somewhere for the benefit of the public to visit. She was scrapped shortly thereafter.
A mighty ship she was! You can read the story of the devastating explosion by keying in “Fire in Turret Two”, written by Taylor Baldwin Kiland a former Naval officer and a daughter of Commander Kiland, who I served with aboard the ship.
