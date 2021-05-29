PULLMAN — Washington State scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Saturday afternoon, beating Washington 9-1 at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars (26-23, 13-17 Pac-12) win the series against their cross-state rivals, and also wrapped up their first winning season since 2015 with their most Pac-12 victories since 2014.
Tristan Peterson and Collin Montez each had three hits for WSU, and Kyle Manzardo had a two-run double.
Cougars pitcher Grant Taylor gave up just one run while working into the sixth inning win.
Ramon Bramasco has three hits and Preston Viltz and Michael Brown each had two hits for Washington (20-30, 6-21 Pac-12).
WSU plated two runs in the first, added another in the third and pulled away with three in the sixth and three more in the seventh. The Huskies ended the season 20-30 overall and 6-21 in conference play.