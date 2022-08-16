CORVALLIS, Ore. — After surviving a first-round scare from the Yakima Valley Pippins for the second year in a row, the Corvallis Knights continued their remarkable dominance in West Coast League baseball Monday night.
Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Knights captured their sixth straight title with a 5-0 victory over the Bellingham Bells at Goss Stadium.
The Knights, who had the South's top seed and the league's best overall record, lost at Yakima Valley 7-6 in the best-of-three opener in the first round and the Pippins led 3-2 through seven innings in the second game at Corvallis. But the Knights rallied with three runs in the eighth to win 5-3 and closed out the series last Thursday with a 5-0 triumph at home.
With single elimination the rest of the way, Corvallis defeated Ridgefield 5-2 in the semifinals while Bellingham beat Wenatchee 4-2. The Knights allowed just two runs over their final three games.
Corvallis has won nine WCL titles overall dating back to 2008.
