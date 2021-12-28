Details in a homicide case were inaccurate in a list of Yakama Reservation murders on Page 9A on Dec. 19. Beau David Hays was charged in an unrelated case with robbery, brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in a crime. Yakima County prosecutors dropped murder charges against Hays when his defense attorney argued the state lacked jurisdiction over a Native American juvenile accused of a crime in Indian Country. Federal authorities are reviewing the homicide case for potential charges.
