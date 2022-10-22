The date of the Monster Motorsports Spooktacular at Apple State Power Sports was incorrect in the Explore section. It is from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Correction
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find voter resources and full coverage of the Nov. 8 election at the YHR Election Center.
Trending Now
-
MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial in early 2023
-
West Valley knocks off defending champion Moses Lake 41-35
-
Yakima police investigating woman's shooting death at the Yakima Inn
-
Ecology says landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima is contaminated and needs cleaned up
-
2022 Halloween trunk or treat and fall events planned in the Yakima Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.