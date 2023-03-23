Rick Baumgardner has been instrumental in the Warehouse Theatre Company's scrapbook project. The BRAVO column in Wednesday's Explore section incorrectly named him.
Correction
Sara Shields
Explore editor
Hi! I’m Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic. I’m a very outgoing and sociable person and I want to share with readers what’s going on in the Yakima Valley. I also want to hear from you. Let’s create strong community bonds over the fun events and fascinating people to meet in the area. I’m Wapato born and raised and love meeting locals and transplants. I spend a lot of time supporting the Seattle Sounders as part of the Dry Side Supporters, raving about my rescue dog, Telly and hanging out at local gathering spots like restaurants,breweries, wineries and bars. Prior to working for YHR, I was a GIS Specialist for the Yakama Nation and take great pride in the 15 years I spent working for my tribe. I also coached middle school girls’ soccer in Wapato and worked the front desk at a tattoo/body piercing shop.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
What to do this weekend in the Yakima Valley: Pokémon Night, Norteño music and baby farm animals
-
Roundup: Davis rallies to beat West Valley
-
Klickitat detectives seeking suspect in killings of two Yakima residents
-
Outdoors What's Happening: March 22, 2023
-
Naches girl honored as 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.