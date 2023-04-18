A cutline in the April 16 Yakima County Master Gardeners column misidentified a Musk thistle rosette as a scotch thistle rosette. The column, written by Sue Bird of Yakima County Noxious Weed Board, is available online with updated photos to help gardeners identify weeds in their spring growth stages.
