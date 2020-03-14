PHOENIX — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says he is organizing a “sandlot” baseball game.
He also is trying to raise $1 million for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league’s decision to delay the regular season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bauer tweeted an invitation on Friday to all MLB and minor league players remaining in Arizona to see if anyone wanted to take part in the pickup game. He said it would be mandatory for pitchers and hitters to wear microphones. Several players — including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Rojas and San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham — responded that they were interested.
Bauer has not publicly given any information about the time or location of the game. Reds pitcher David Carpenter initially proposed the idea of a game to Bauer, who then organized the fundraiser. Bauer says any content or live streams would be shared through his website Momentum.
On Saturday, Bauer tweeted a link to a fundraising account encouraging people to donate toward the $1 million goal. The site raised more than $10,000 less than 30 minutes after he sent out the tweet.
Several NBA teams and players, including Kevin Love, Khris Middleton and Zion Williamson, have pledged to give money to game-day staff at basketball games. NHL teams and players have pledged money as well.
Coronavirus suspends prep tourneys across country: There were no pep bands, no cheerleaders and only about 200 fans as the high school rivals faced off in a playoff game that might have drawn close to 2,000 in just about any other circumstance.
Instead, it was a small crowd that watched Brookfield Central and Brookfield East stage a double-overtime thriller Thursday night, not all that long after the NCAA canceled its beloved March Madness tournaments and professional leagues put their seasons on hold to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Hours after the game, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the rest of its high school basketball tournament, becoming the latest state to scrap a beloved rite of March for hundreds of communities across the country.
At least 33 states had canceled or postponed their basketball tournaments by Friday, including big states like Texas, New York and Ohio.
About a dozen states, including Washington, had completed their state tournaments before this week.
Pac-12 cancels all sports for remainder of academic year: The Pac-12 announced Saturday that all conference and nonconference competitions, including any Pac-12 championships, through the end of the academic year would be canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
The latest precaution comes after the NCAA announced Thursday afternoon it would be canceling all championships for winter and spring sports. Earlier that morning, the Pac-12 decided to “suspend” all competitions until further notice, canceling the Pac-12 men’s basketball championship in Las Vegas, which was hours away from beginning its second day of games.
The conference is also prohibiting all organized team athletically related activities until at least March 29.
Negative test for Mitchell’s dad ‘a sign of relief’ for Mets: When the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested negative for the coronavirus, it was “a sigh of relief” to the New York Mets.
Donovan Mitchell Sr. is a fixture in and around the Mets’ clubhouse in his job as the team’s director of player relations and community outreach. The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the virus after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive.
The elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and it came back negative, the Mets announced Friday night.
“We all were very pleased and happy for Donovan and his family,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Saturday on a conference call with reporters from the team’s spring training home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. “And I know there was a sigh of relief to a degree of our players and staff here.”
Van Wagenen said no other members of the staff in Port St. Lucie or baseball operations had been tested.
Pistons’ Wood tests positive: Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wood is feeling fine, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Wood’s diagnosis became known one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus.
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that any of those three players were involved in spreading it to one another.
The Pistons later confirmed that a player — they did not name Wood — tested positive Saturday and has been in self-isolation.
UFC holds fight card in Brasilia: The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena in Brazil’s capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charles Oliveira stopped lightweight Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of the main event in the UFC’s first show since many other sports organizations around the world postponed and canceled competitions.
The world’s biggest mixed martial arts promotion held 12 bouts in Brasilia with only the fighters, their camps, the television production crew and a few dozen essential personnel inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium.
“It was a bit weird not having any fans inside the arena,” said Bea Malecki, a Swedish bantamweight who won a decision over Veronica Macedo in the show’s opening bout.
The UFC also plans to stage a show with fans inside London’s O2 Arena next weekend, and it intends to hold fan-free shows in Las Vegas on March 28 and April 11.
Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain: The Chinese soccer team that was originally stuck in Spain because of the coronavirus outbreak is going back home to try to avoid its rapid spread in Europe.
Wuhan Zall was expected to return to China nearly 11∕2 months after it arrived in Spain for preseason training. The team had not been able to leave because of the restrictions in China, but expedited its departure because of the worsening situation in Spain.
The team initially planned to leave Spain mid-February but had extended its stay in the southern region of the country until at least the end of March. That plan changed this week because of the sharp spike in the number of cases in Spain and Europe generally.
Schachmann wins Paris-Nice: German cyclist Maximilian Schachmann won the Paris-Nice race in a rare case of a sporting event still going ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While France’s soccer and rugby leagues scrapped their matches indefinitely — amid cancellations around the world — organizers maintained one of cycling’s biggest stage races. They only shortened it by scrapping Sunday’s traditional last stage into the southern city of Nice.
Schachmann led overnight by 36 seconds heading into the hilly 166.5-kilometer seventh stage, ending with a steep Category 1 climb to Valdeblore-La Colmiane.
With about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) left, Nairo Quintana moved out of the leading group of a dozen riders and launched a strong attack which the punchy Colombian is well known for.
He was quickly caught, but his next attack was more successful and he won the stage by 46 seconds ahead of Benoot.
Iditarod fans urged to skip finish in Nome: As Iditarod mushers drove their dog teams across Alaska on Saturday, race officials scrambled to make last minute changes prompted by concerns over the new coronavirus, including asking fans not to fly to Nome for the finish.
Officials urged race fans, especially those from out of state, to skip the finish this week. City officials in Nome followed most other Alaska cities in closing or limiting access to most public buildings in wake of the state’s first positive test, that of a man from outside the United States.
“The Iditarod fully appreciates and is humbled by the passion and social energy of the Iditarod nation; however, we are asking you to not make any nonessential travel to the Nome finish, in particular, those who are traveling from outside of Alaska,” according to a statement from the Iditarod.
Race officials are also paring down their own staff to only essential personnel needed in Nome for the finish. That list is limited to veterinarians, necessary dog handlers and staff needed for communications and to coordinate logistics.