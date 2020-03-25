TORONTO — If Major League Baseball needs to squeeze more games into a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs, perhaps this idea could get tossed into play: seven-inning doubleheaders.
“Maybe that’s something we have to consider,” Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said on a conference call.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The regular season had been scheduled to begin Thursday.
Twinbills are rarely planned in the majors — only a handful were originally scheduled over the last decade.
The final total of big league doubleheaders, most of them caused by makeup games, ranged from a low of 14 in 2014 to a high of 34 in both 2011 and 2018, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Extending play into November could lead to neutral-site games in warm weather cities and ballparks with roofs.
Tokyo Olympics could be held before the summer of 2021: A day after announcing the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the head of the International Olympic Committee suggested the competition might be rescheduled at some point before the summer of 2021.
Speaking with hundreds of reporters in a teleconference, IOC President Thomas Bach said a newly formed task force will face the “huge jigsaw puzzle” of setting a new date amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
Goodell orders all team facilities closed: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
NHL postpones 2020 draft: The NHL announced the postponement of its draft, scouting combine and annual awards ceremony, the latest major events to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
No new date for any of the events was announced. The combine was scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y. The draft was originally slated for June 26-27 in Montreal.
MLS extends moratorium on training: MLS extended its moratorium on training sessions for a third time, barring players and staff from using team facilities until at least April 4 because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The training moratorium, first imposed on March 13, allows only players requiring specialized medical treatment and rehabilitation that cannot be performed at home to access team facilities.
Timberwolves’ Towns says mother hospitalized: Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.
Towns said both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine, his mother’s condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.