As first impressions go, Cooper Kupp wasn’t going to scare many defensive coordinators.
In late summer of 2008, Kupp rode with his dad, Craig, to the Yakima Herald-Republic office to have his mugshot taken for the newspaper’s annual prep football preview.
The 15-year-old Kupp was a Davis freshman with football dreams and he looked like, well, a freshman with football dreams.
“That mugshot year was the year you could only see half of his jersey number,” Craig Kupp texted. “The rest was tucked in his pants!”
He looked a little more like a football player when he got his mugshot taken as a sophomore (see inset photo). By his junior and senior seasons, Kupp was helping the oft-struggling Pirates to back-to-back winning campaigns on the football field and the 2012 Class 4A state basketball championship.
And as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound 12th-grader, Kupp filled out his Davis uniforms.
So much for first impressions.