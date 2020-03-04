Contributors

Deborah Brown Physician Assistant Deborah is a Physician Assistant in Family Practice at Virginia Mason Memorial’s Inspire Health Clinic for Memorial employees. Deborah has worked in family practice and internal medicine for more than 23 years.
She went back to medical school later in life after surviving ovarian cancer. Deborah graduated from the first class of the UW Yakima Extension Program that was brought to Yakima in 1994 to train PAs to help meet the needs of our medically underserved area.
Deborah loves to travel, garden, read and hang out with her family and dogs.