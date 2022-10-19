Laurene Contreras of Toppenish is challenging incumbent Republican Chris Corry of Yakima for the Legislature’s District 14, Position 1 House seat.
Contreras isn’t stating a party preference on the ballot, which will be mailed out this week and must be returned or mailed by Election Day, Nov. 8.
District 14, which was modified in the 2020 redistricting cycle, includes all of Klickitat and Skamania counties, much of Yakima County and a small part of eastern Clark County. It includes the entire Yakama Nation.
Contreras, 57, is a program administrator in the Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration/Waste Management program, which among other things is involved in the cleanup of the Hanford nuclear site. A lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, she also has worked as an appraiser, revenue manager, and paralegal and juvenile judge with experience in federal, state and tribal law.
Corry, 40, an insurance broker, has served as a 14th District state representative since 2019.
As of July 1, 2022, state legislators receive a $57,876 salary. State representatives serve two-year terms.
The two candidates submitted written answers to three questions asked by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The Legislature passed police reform rules in 2021, such as restrictions on pursuit. Should these rules be amended, expanded or overturned?
Contreras: I support amendment of these rules to ensure that officer safety is met. District 14 has a notable increase in crime activities. All citizens need to have comfort and confidence that law enforcement is protecting their safety and welfare.
The restrictions were put in place by actions that were deemed excessive force. Police training needs to continue to prepare law enforcement to be able to deescalate. However, added restrictions need to still allow law enforcement to effectively handle behaviors that place them in danger.
Corry: These rules should be overturned. The majority party passed these bills over strong objections from law enforcement. We warned that passing these bills would lead to an increase in crime and make our communities less safe. Unfortunately both of these predictions came true.
The majority party also turned down a Republican offer to add tougher penalties to those who use firearms illegally. This was turned down. Criminals feel emboldened because of these easy on crime policies. We need tougher punishment, not less. Our communities are demanding nothing less.
What role, if any, should the state play in advancing the use of “green energy” such as solar power or electric vehicles?
Contreras: The state needs to work closely with state agencies to ensure that solar power and small modular reactors are feasible and that it does not compromise our communities. It is always good to look forward and improve. However, the environmental landscape needs to be protected to ensure natural and cultural resources are not compromised.
Electric vehicles are new and have the potential to not be reliable until glitches are worked out. Phasing into the use of electric vehicles need to be affordable. I question affordability and reliability.
Corry: The state can play a proactive role in encouraging green energy growth but they should not do it at the expense of our rural communities and working Washingtonians.
There are plans to eliminate some of our dams, ban the use of natural gas for energy production and home heating along with massive forced solar projects. This will ultimately hurt Washingtonians who are already struggling to pay their bills.
Following a court case involving a Yakima County dairy and its employees, the Legislature approved the phase-in of overtime pay for farmworkers over the next three years. Do you agree with this decision? How can the state help protect farm workers while also helping farmers to find and employ them?
Contreras: The state has the ability to continue to monitor protection and fairness in the dairy industry. As with any improvements that affect the economy both protection and affordability within the industry needs to be balanced.
Corry: I believe this is another case of unintended consequences. We have seen a variety of changes to agriculture labor law that were intended to help farmworkers but have had the opposite effect in practice.
The state changed rules for piece rate work and workers saw a negative impact on their overall wages. I believe the overtime rules will have a similar impact if not modified. The industry has asked for seasonality in their overtime pay and believe that can help protect workers and the industry. I believe we should address and approve seasonality in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.