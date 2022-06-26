We’ve all felt the outrage.
The sign that said gas was $5.29 a gallon just yesterday now says it’s $5.49. And by tomorrow, who knows?
How does the same gas that’s been sitting in that underground tank — already bought from a distributor at a lower price — suddenly become even more obscenely expensive?
Welcome to capitalism, as defined and practiced by multinational oil companies that are laughing down their sleeves as the rest of us contribute to their multibillion-dollar quarterly profits.
Are they price gouging? Probably. Using global conditions as an excuse? Sure.
Obvious example: While Russia’s oil no longer flows to the U.S., Russia accounted for less than 2% of the oil America runs on anyway. Do the math.
But with gas prices driving inflation rates we haven’t seen in this country for 40 years, politicians are feeling a lot more heat than oil company executives.
Elected officials don’t set prices, though. And if any of them ever tried to, much of the country would take to the streets, screaming that we’d become an autocracy.
With all that in mind, we respect Gov. Jay Inslee’s thumbs-down on President Joe Biden’s call for a three-month suspension of federal and state gas taxes.
Biden’s idea might be well-intentioned, but it’s ill-conceived. Federal gas taxes amount to just 18 cents a gallon — a drop in the bucket. And as Inslee’s office pointed out, if Washington were to back the president’s plan and suspend the 49 cents a gallon the state collects, it’d put a serious dent in our infrastructure budget.
Besides, we’d have to take Big Oil’s word that they’d pass the savings along to consumers. Safe bet, you think?
“The oil companies would be the ones to benefit from yet another opportunity to pocket more profit at the expense of our ability to put people to work fixing our roads and bridges,” Inslee spokesperson Jamie Smith said last week.
Notably, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle generally seem to agree with Inslee’s thinking.
Yakima’s Republican senator, Curtis King, sees little benefit to Biden’s gas-tax suspension idea.
“I think it’s way too late,” said King, who’s the ranking member of the Senate Transportation Committee.
We agree. While it’s understandable that Biden — or anyone running for office in this year’s midterm elections — is scratching for ways to escape blame for the inflation that’s plaguing us all, Biden’s idea is a non-starter.
And Inslee should be commended for putting practicality above party and declining to support something that could only make matters worse.
Meantime, if the state meets a goal set in this year’s Legislature, maybe this whole problem will soon be moot. The goal? That only electric vehicles will be sold in Washington by 2030.
