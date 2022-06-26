To the editor — Donald Trump is a loser, a petty man, backed into a corner where everyone can see his lies, his plan to overthrow the U.S. government.
He strikes out with nonsense — nothing new there. Trump is a traitor, criminal, a fraud, corrupt thug boss. Trump always disregarded laws — they didn’t apply to him.
Trump thinks that his oath of office meant nothing because he doesn’t think he has any duty except to himself. Trump is a crying, whiny, not-proud boy. Trump lost fair and square.
Neither Trump nor his zombie sycophants care: “I’m not gonna go — you can’t make me!” Yeah, 3-year-old tactics work. Those who support and repeat Trump’s lies are traitorous and should be treated accordingly. Loser and leader of a failed coup. I prefer coup leaders who win.
Trump lost, he was defeated — a stupid, weak man, who nevertheless conned his stupid, gullible supporters to send him $250 million that he didn’t spend on election challenges, but kept for himself. He’s a grifter; they are dumb.
Trump was and is grooming supporters to be violent insurrectionists. Republicans overwhelmingly support Trump, they are whores to Trump. There is a difference between finding election fraud and inventing election fraud.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.